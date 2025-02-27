Kelce confirmed via social media that he will play in 2025.

Kelce had stated after the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles that he hadn't yet decided whether he'd continue his playing career for a 13th pro season, but Chiefs GM Brett Veach said at the NFL Scouting Combine this week that he expected the veteran tight end to return for another year. Kelce has now confirmed it and will formally announce it on his New Heights podcast this week. Kelce will turn 36 years old in October and is certainly slowing down at this stage of his career, but he's ready to give it another run with Kansas City. It will be interesting to see what his role looks like in 2025, especially with Rashee Rice (knee) due back to full health as the Chiefs' power slot receiver and the anticipated leap of Xavier Worthy in his second season following a big stretch run and postseason. Kelce's days as an elite fantasy tight end are likely over.