Kelce caught eight of 10 targets for 136 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-27 win over Miami.

Kelce's six-yard touchdown with 37 seconds left in the first half put the Chiefs up 14-10, and they proceeded to pull away with 16 unanswered points in the third quarter. The star tight end replicated his stat line from last week, and such performances have become the new normal for Kelce. He has caught at least eight passes in each of his last six games, topping 100 yards in five of those and finding the end zone in four. Kelce will look to keep rolling in Week 15 against the Saints.