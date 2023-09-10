Kelce has already begun the rehab process with his knee and could be ready to play in the Chiefs' Week 2 matchup with the Jaguars on Sept. 17, Jay Glazer reported on the "Fox NFL Sunday" pregame show.

Glazer noted that Kelce went through a set of workouts on Saturday without the knee swelling up afterward, giving the Chiefs some early optimism that he'll be ready to play Week 2. When Kelce went down with the knee injury in practice Tuesday, the Chiefs were initially concerned that he suffered a tibial plateau fracture, which would have kept the tight end out for the season. Fortunately for Kelce and the Chiefs, he avoided a fracture but was diagnosed with a deep bone bruise in the knee, which kept him out of Thursday's season-opening loss to the Lions. Kelce is now hard at work to try to return next week.