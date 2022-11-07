Kelce hauled in 10 of 17 targets for 106 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Titans.

Kelce churned out another TE1 performance for his fantasy managers, but there were some points left on the table. The normally sure-handed tight end had a couple of ugly drops -- one of which turned into an interception for Patrick Mahomes -- resulting in a poor 58.8 percent catch rate (well below his 78.2 percent catch rate this season) and some visible frustration early in the contest. All things told, the end results were still strong for the fantasy stud. Kelce and the Chiefs will take on the Jaguars next Sunday.