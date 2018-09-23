Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Crosses century mark again in win

Kelce brought in eight of 10 targets for 114 yards in the Chiefs' 38-27 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Kelce showed up in a big way for the second straight week, pacing the team in both receptions and receiving yards and eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the second consecutive contest. The veteran tight end is naturally one of many weapons available to Patrick Mahomes, but he's encouragingly seen no fewer than six targets in any of the first three games. Given the amount of defensive attention likely to be heaped on Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins in the air attack each week, Kelce should continue enjoying plenty of exploitable matchups as the season unfolds. He'll look to stay hot against the Broncos in a Week 4 Monday night battle.