Kelce officially is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Minnesota due to a right ankle injury.

Kelce sustained a non-contact injury to his right ankle late in the second quarter and was seen limping badly on the sideline and to the locker room before halftime. He made his way back to the sideline to begin the third quarter with his right ankle heavily taped, but it remains to be seen if he'll reenter the contest. If Kelce is unable to do so, Noah Gray and Blake Bell will handle TE duties for the Chiefs.