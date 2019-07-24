Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Declares himself fully healthy
Kelce relayed after Wednesday's practice that he's 100 percent at this stage and that his ankle feels better than it has in years, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Though the bulk of Chiefs veterans won't practice until later this week, Kelce got some work in Wednesday with some of the team's younger players. The tight end noted that he "didn't have any issues" with the ankle he had surgery on this past offseason. The procedure was designed to address a nagging issue that he dealt with over the past few seasons. "What I had done was basically tightening up the ankle and making sure that it wasn't as wobbly," Kelce said Wednesday. "What that does is it tightens up and stabilizes the joint so I'm not just hitting cartilage and damaging that [part] of the ankle." A healthy Kelce is at the top of fantasy tight end rankings, along with George Kittle and Zach Ertz. After that, there's a pretty significant drop-off at the position, which means that those looking to secure an elite tight end will need to draft or auction boldly in order to do so.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...