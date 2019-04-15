Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Done with walking boot

Kelce (ankle) no longer needs a walking boot and has resumed working out, but he isn't sure when he'll be ready for football activities, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Kelce had surgery to address a lingering ankle injury after the Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs. While the procedure reportedly wasn't too serious, the rehab process may keep him off the field through OTAs and June minicamp. There hasn't been any suggestion that the 29-year-old tight end is in danger of missing the start of training camp in late July.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

    Pre-NFL draft PPR mock

    Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...

  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...

  • usatsi-10233902-chris-godwin-bucs-preseason-pregame.jpg

    NFC Fantasy news and notes

    Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...