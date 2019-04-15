Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Done with walking boot
Kelce (ankle) no longer needs a walking boot and has resumed working out, but he isn't sure when he'll be ready for football activities, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Kelce had surgery to address a lingering ankle injury after the Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs. While the procedure reportedly wasn't too serious, the rehab process may keep him off the field through OTAs and June minicamp. There hasn't been any suggestion that the 29-year-old tight end is in danger of missing the start of training camp in late July.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...