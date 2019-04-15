Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Done with walking boot

Kelce (ankle) no longer needs a walking boot and has resumed working out, but he isn't sure when he'll be ready for football activities, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Kelce had surgery to address a lingering ankle injury after the Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs. While the procedure reportedly wasn't too serious, the rehab process may keep him off the field through OTAs and June minicamp. There hasn't been any suggestion that the 29-year-old tight end is in danger of missing the start of training camp in late July.