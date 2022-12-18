Kelce secured all 10 targets for 105 yards in the Chiefs' 30-24 overtime win over the Texans on Sunday.

While he didn't visit the end zone, Kelce still turned in a rewarding performance for fantasy managers by co-leading the Chiefs in receptions and setting the pace in receiving yardage. The All-Pro tight end's game-long reception was for a relatively modest 18 yards, so he certainly worked hard for everything he put on the stat sheet. Kelce recorded half his receptions in the second half, and he now has five 100-yard tallies on the season going into a Week 16 home showdown against the Seahawks on Saturday afternoon.