The Chiefs and Kelce are closing in on a four-year extension to keep the tight end in Kansas City through the 2025 season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Parameters of the new contract aren't known, but the imminent agreement comes on the heels of 49ers tight end George Kittle signing a five-year, $75 million deal earlier Thursday. Notably, Kelce turns 31 in October, meaning he'll be 36 if he's able to play out the entire contract. In the end, it's worth it for the Chiefs to lock up one of its top two pass catchers -- the other being Tyreek Hill -- to give Patrick Mahomes the necessary firepower for more Super Bowl runs. Kelce himself has had at least 80 catches, 1,000 yards and four touchdowns in each of the past four seasons.