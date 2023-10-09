Kelce (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the Chiefs' estimated practice report Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Chiefs host the Broncos this Thursday night and were required to release an injury report. Kelce exited Sunday's Week 5 win over the Vikings late in the second quarter but was able to return after halftime with a heavy tape job on the affected ankle. With the quick turnaround this week, it could prove tough for Kelce to get back on the field three days from now. He's reportedly dealing with a low-ankle sprain. Noah Gray and Blake Bell again would handle tight end duties for Kansas City if Kelce is unable to play.