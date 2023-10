Kelce headed to the locker before the end of the first half of Sunday's game against the Vikings after sustaining a possible foot or ankle injury, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Look for the Chiefs to specify the tight end's issue at some point soon, but before sustaining his non-contact injury, Kelce caught five of his six targets for 22 yards. Next up for the team's TE reps in his absence are Noah Gray and Blake Bell.