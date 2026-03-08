Kelce appears set to return for the 2026 campaign, and the Chiefs are in the mix to re-sign him, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Kelce is an impending free agent and has been considering whether to continue his career or retire this offseason. The four-time All-Pro spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Chiefs, but it's unclear if he'll stay in Kansas City for his 14th season. Kelce racked up seven straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2016 to 2022, and he's totaled 1,674 yards and eight touchdowns while missing just one regular-season game over the last two years. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is recovering from surgery undergone in mid-December to repair ACL and LCL tears, so Kelce will likely be catching passes from someone else Week 1 if he remains with Kansas City in 2026.