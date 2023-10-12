Kelce (ankle) is expected to play Thursday night against the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Kelce -- who is listed as questionable for the contest -- is expected to face Denver with his sprained ankle heavily taped. Official confirmation of the star tight end's Week 6 status is slated to arrive when the Chiefs' inactives are posted ahead of Thursday night's 8:15 ET kickoff.