Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Expected to play out season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelce is expected to play in the Chiefs' last three games of the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kelce has deflected questions about his future in the league and has previously suggested he'll make his decision by March of 2026, before both the NFL Draft and the start of free agency. While his future status may be in doubt, he won't bow out for the rest of the 2025 season even after the Chiefs were eliminated from playoff contention. Nevertheless, his numbers could suffer in the final three games with Gardner Minshew under center, who is replacing the injured Patrick Mahomes (knee).
