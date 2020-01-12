Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Expected to play Sunday

Kelce (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Additionally, Rapoport indicates that the tight end is "dealing with IT (iliotibial) band tightness that's causing a small bit of pain" in his knee, "but he'll be OK." Official confirmation of Kelce's status will arrive upon the release of the Chiefs' inactives in advance of the team's 3:05 ET kickoff, but we expect him to suit up and see his share of snaps/targets Sunday, in the absence of any in-game setbacks.