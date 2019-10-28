Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Finds end zone in loss
Kelce caught four passes (eight targets) for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Green Bay.
Kelce was able to post his second-best fantasy line of the season despite having backup quarterback, Matt Moore, under center. It was just the 30-year-old's second touchdown through eight games, and the lack of scores is really the only criticism that can be made of the star tight end through the first half of the season (42 receptions for 604 yards to go along with the two scores). There is realistic chance that Patrick Mahomes (knee) could return for Week 9's matchup with the Vikings, who are average against tight ends this year (ranked 14th for fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends).
