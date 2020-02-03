Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Finds end zone in SB LIV win

Kelce brought in all six of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown during the Chiefs' 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Kelce's reception tally was second only to Tyreek Hill on the night, and his one-yard touchdown grab with 6:13 remaining officially began the Chiefs' comeback from a 20-10 deficit. Kelce earned every reception he secured against the 49ers' stingy defense, and even though he was largely held in check over the final two postseason wins, the multi-time Pro Bowler was spectacular during the regular season with a 97-1,229-5 line across 16 games. Signed through the 2021 campaign, Kelce will look to help Kansas City defend its title next season.