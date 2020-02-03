Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Finds end zone in SB LIV win
Kelce brought in all six of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown during the Chiefs' 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.
Kelce's reception tally was second only to Tyreek Hill on the night, and his one-yard touchdown grab with 6:13 remaining officially began the Chiefs' comeback from a 20-10 deficit. Kelce earned every reception he secured against the 49ers' stingy defense, and even though he was largely held in check over the final two postseason wins, the multi-time Pro Bowler was spectacular during the regular season with a 97-1,229-5 line across 16 games. Signed through the 2021 campaign, Kelce will look to help Kansas City defend its title next season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...