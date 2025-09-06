Kelce secured two of four targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 27-21 loss to the Chargers on Friday night.

It was shaping up as an utterly forgettable night for Kelce until his early fourth-quarter 37-yard touchdown grab, as he had just one catch for 10 yards until that point and had collided with teammate Xavier Worthy on the fourth play from scrimmage, causing a shoulder injury that forced the latter's exit from the game. Kelce's score therefore served as the only highlight of his night, and with Worthy out, both Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster outpaced the talented tight end in targets. Kelce could well see an increase in opportunity during a Week 2 home Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 14, especially if Worthy remains sidelined for that marquee contest.