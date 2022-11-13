Kelce secured six of seven targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 27-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Kelce had a relatively modest day by his standards, but he still co-led the Chiefs in receptions and set the pace in receiving yards. The talented tight end added his eighth touchdown grab of the season and first since he racked up four against the Raiders in Week when he brought in a seven-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes late in the third quarter. Kelce will head into a Week 11 road divisional showdown against the Chargers next Sunday night with no fewer than 81 receiving yards in four straight contests.