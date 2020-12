Kelce caught eight of 12 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-29 win over the Saints.

He took a shovel pass from Patrick Mahomes for a one-yard score early in the second quarter, giving Kelce a TD in three straight games and tying his career high with 10 on the year. He's also closing in on history, as Kelce needs only 60 more receiving yards next week against the Falcons to break George Kittle's single-season NFL record for a tight end of 1,377.