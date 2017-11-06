Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Finds end zone versus Cowboys

Kelce caught seven of nine targets for 73 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Kelce led the team in targets, catches and receiving yardage in this one, finding the corner of the end zone to briefly take the lead in the third quarter. He's been extremely consistent this season, recording at least 98 yards and/or a touchdown in six of nine games. Kelce will enjoy a break during the upcoming bye before returning to action in Week 11 against the Giants.