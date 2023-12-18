Kelce caught five of seven targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Patriots.

Bill Belichick's defense made it a priority to stop Kelce from beating them, and while it wasn't a successful formula for winning the game, it did lead the tight end to his lowest yardage total since Week 9. Kelce is 76 yards short of another 1,000-yard campaign and 15 receptions away from his fourth season with at least 100, and he'll look to pad his totals in Week 16 against a Raiders defense he delivered a 6-91-0 line against on seven targets in their first 2023 meeting.