Kelce caught five of seven targets for 44 yards in Monday's 20-14 loss to the Raiders.

Vegas' pass rush was in Patrick Mahomes' face most of the afternoon, but surprisingly Kelce didn't see added target volume as a safety valve for his QB. The tight end has only seen double-digit targets three times this season -- his lowest total since 2019 -- but Kelce still sits just 32 yards short of his eighth straight 1,000-yard campaign heading into a Week 17 clash with a Bengals defense that ranks last in the league in catches and yards allowed to TEs in 2023.