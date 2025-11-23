Kelce caught four of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over Indianapolis.

The yardage total was his lowest since Week 3, but Kelce did record at least four receptions for the fourth straight games, a stretch in which he's delivered a 23-299-2 line on 32 targets. The veteran tight end remains a key part of the Kansas City passing game at age 36, and Kelce could be busier in Week 13 during a Thanksgiving clash with the Cowboys.