Kelce caught four of nine targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 34-28 win over the Broncos.

By his standards it was a quiet performance, but it also represents something close to his floor as Kelce has hauled in at least four passes in every game this season, either topping 50 yards or catching at least one TD (or both) each time. The superstar tight end also passed 1,000 receiving yards on the season Sunday, extending his own NFL tight-end record with his seventh straight campaign at that level. Kelce will look to make a bigger impact in Week 15 against the Texans.