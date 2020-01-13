Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Fuels comeback with three TD grabs

Kelce hauled in 10 of 12 targets for 134 receiving yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 51-31 AFC divisional round win against the Texans.

Houston seemingly had no answers for the five-time Pro Bowl tight end, as Kelce had seven more receptions than any other Kansas City player Sunday while accounting for nearly 42 percent of his team's receiving yardage. He had a costly third-down drop on the Chiefs' opening drive of the afternoon, but responded by scoring TDs on three consecutive second-quarter drives -- hauling in short-range Patrick Mahomes passes that spanned five, five and six yards as KC accounted for 21 points over the final 8:05 of the first half. Kelce has touchdowns over two of his past three outings, heading into an AFC Championship Game matchup against a Tennessee defense that allowed the second-most tight end TDs in the NFL during the regular season.