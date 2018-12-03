Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Fumbles but scores twice in win

Kelce caught 12 of 13 targets for 168 yards and two touchdowns, but lost one fumble during the opening drive of Sunday's 40-33 win against Oakland.

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end cost his team early, but it was all downhill from there -- fumbling on the opening play from scrimmage before proceeding to rack up two touchdowns and more than 140 receiving yards the remainder of the way against a porous Oakland defense. Kelce has been even more dominant than usual of late, accounting for 22 receptions, 295 yards and three touchdowns over the past two contests, compared to per-game averages of 5.7 catches, 78.7 yards and 0.6 touchdowns through the first 10 weeks of the season. Week 14 presents a matchup against a No. 2 Baltimore pass defense that's actually proven susceptible to tight end production, allowing 753 receiving yards and five touchdowns to the position in 2018 (bottom 10 in both categories).

More News
Our Latest Stories