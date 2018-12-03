Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Fumbles but scores twice in win

Kelce caught 12 of 13 targets for 168 yards and two touchdowns, but lost one fumble during the opening drive of Sunday's 40-33 win against Oakland.

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end cost his team early, but it was all downhill from there -- fumbling on the opening play from scrimmage before proceeding to rack up two touchdowns and more than 140 receiving yards the remainder of the way against a porous Oakland defense. Kelce has been even more dominant than usual of late, accounting for 22 receptions, 295 yards and three touchdowns over the past two contests, compared to per-game averages of 5.7 catches, 78.7 yards and 0.6 touchdowns through the first 10 weeks of the season. Week 14 presents a matchup against a No. 2 Baltimore pass defense that's actually proven susceptible to tight end production, allowing 753 receiving yards and five touchdowns to the position in 2018 (bottom 10 in both categories).