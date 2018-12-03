Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Fumbles but scores twice in win
Kelce caught 12 of 13 targets for 168 yards and two touchdowns, but lost one fumble during the opening drive of Sunday's 40-33 win against Oakland.
The three-time Pro Bowl tight end cost his team early, but it was all downhill from there -- fumbling on the opening play from scrimmage before proceeding to rack up two touchdowns and more than 140 receiving yards the remainder of the way against a porous Oakland defense. Kelce has been even more dominant than usual of late, accounting for 22 receptions, 295 yards and three touchdowns over the past two contests, compared to per-game averages of 5.7 catches, 78.7 yards and 0.6 touchdowns through the first 10 weeks of the season. Week 14 presents a matchup against a No. 2 Baltimore pass defense that's actually proven susceptible to tight end production, allowing 753 receiving yards and five touchdowns to the position in 2018 (bottom 10 in both categories).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...