Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Gains 61 yards in loss

Kelce hauled in five of nine targets for 61 yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Kelce had a solid day at the office, but his stat line paled in comparison to the receiving numbers Tyreke Hill and Kareem Hunt put up. The All-Pro tight end is no longer the top receiving target in Kansas City for the first time in a while, but he has still posted usable fantasy numbers with 462 yards and three touchdowns over the last five weeks. Kelce will look to continue his consistent production against the Bengals on Sunday.