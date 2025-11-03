Kelce finished with four receptions on five targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 28-21 loss to Buffalo.

Kelce finished right around the single-game averages of 4.6 receptions and 59.3 yards that he entered Sunday's contest with, highlighting the consistent production the aging superstar has provided in fantasy this season. The 35-year-old enters Kansas City's Week 10 bye with a solid 41-540-3 receiving line through nine starts, putting him on pace to finish with his first 1,000-yard campaign since 2022. It is worth noting that Kelce was evaluated for a concussion at halftime, but he was cleared for the second half and finished without any reported setbacks. Kelce and the Chiefs will attempt to get back into the win column in a road tilt against the Broncos on Nov. 16.