Kelce brought in three of five targets for 71 yards in the Chiefs' 31-10 win over the Broncos on Monday night.

Kelce comfortably paced the Chiefs in receiving yards while tying for the team lead in receiving yards and finishing as the runner-up in targets. The legendary tight end's night would have been unremarkable without his game-long 59-yard catch, which came on a third-down play just before the six-minute mark of the third quarter and brought the ball down to the Broncos' four-yard line. Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' chemistry is unquestioned, and with the prolific quarterback looking to be at close to full health already Monday night, fantasy-friendly performances should continue to be the norm between the two as the season unfolds.