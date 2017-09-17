Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Gets back on track against Philly
Kelce nabbed eight of 10 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over Philadelphia.
The Andy Reid Bowl was looking like a decidedly defensive affair until Kansas City turned Carson Wentz over, setting up a 15-yard catch-and-run shovel pass from Alex Smith to Kelce - ending in an emphatic dive into the end zone. Kelce was left mostly in the cold -- tallying just 44 yards -- in the Chiefs' offensive explosion to start the season. Sunday provided a reminder that Kelce, who also chipped in Kansas City's longest passing play of the day for 44 yards, is still the most dependable target Smith has at his disposal, considering the wide receiver corps lacks a true prototype No. 1 threat.
