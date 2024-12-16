Kelce secured four of eight targets for 27 yards in the Chiefs' 21-7 win over the Browns on Sunday.

The star tight end had a quiet afternoon by his standards, but it came on an afternoon when Patrick Mahomes averaged just 4.2 yards per attempt overall. Kelce finished third in receptions and receiving yards while also checking in second in targets, and he'll head into a Week 16 home matchup against the Texans on Saturday afternoon with at least Sunday's catch total in four consecutive contests.