Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Kelce (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, barring any setbacks leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

After sitting out the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Lions with a bone bruise in his knee, Kelce returned to the practice field as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday. Reid hasn't revealed whether Kelce will upgrade to full activity during the Chiefs' final practice of the week Friday, and while the tight end could still end up taking a questionable tag into Sunday, he's apparently shown enough progress in his recovery from the injury to convince the Kansas City staff he'll be ready to play against Jacksonville. Assuming Kelce does in fact gain clearance for Sunday, he should immediately settle back into a high-volume role in a Kansas City pass-catching corps that didn't have any of its members notably step up in his absence during the season opener.