Kelce secured four of eight targets for 58 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for one yard in the Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

The All-Pro tight end secured his second touchdown of the season late in the first quarter with a three-yard grab, but he had a relatively quiet day overall by his standards as Patrick Mahomes targeted eight different players overall. Kelce has no fewer than seven targets in any of his first three games and has collected 17 receptions overall in that span, sending him into a Week 4 road showdown against the Buccaneers with solid momentum.