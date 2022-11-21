Kelce had six receptions (10 targets) for 115 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers.

The Chiefs were without two of its top wideouts and lost Kadarius Toney (hamstring) early in this contest, so it was up to Kelce to carry the load for a depleted receiving unit. The league's top tight end was up to the challenge, producing his second game with three or more touchdowns this season, including the game-winning score in the final moments of a thrilling comeback victory. Kelce has racked up 69 receptions, 855 yards and 11 touchdowns through 10 games, putting him well on pace to record his sixth consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards. The 33-year-old will set a new career high in touchdowns if he can score next Sunday against a Rams defense that has struggled guarding tight ends over the last two years.