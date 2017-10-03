Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Goes for 111 yards and a touchdown Monday night

Kelce caught seven of eight targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 29-20 win over the Redskins. He also rushed once for three yards.

Kelce led the game in all major receiving categories, with a 17-yard touchdown putting the Chiefs on the board just before halftime. In doing so, Kelce made up for his shocking one-catch, one-yard performance in Week 3. With that stinker now sandwiched between two 100-yard, one-touchdown outings, Kelce's fantasy owners can rest easy knowing the player they expected showed up Monday night.