Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Goes for 111 yards and a touchdown Monday night
Kelce caught seven of eight targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 29-20 win over the Redskins. He also rushed once for three yards.
Kelce led the game in all major receiving categories, with a 17-yard touchdown putting the Chiefs on the board just before halftime. In doing so, Kelce made up for his shocking one-catch, one-yard performance in Week 3. With that stinker now sandwiched between two 100-yard, one-touchdown outings, Kelce's fantasy owners can rest easy knowing the player they expected showed up Monday night.
