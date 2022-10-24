Kelce caught six of eight targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 44-24 win over the 49ers.

Kelce fell two yards short of his second consecutive 100-yard performance after going 8-108-0 against the Bills in Week 6. The 33-year-old also had a short touchdown vultured by backup Justin Watson. All things considered, it was another premiere performance from one of fantasy football's top tight ends. Kelce carries a healthy 47-553-7 line into the upcoming bye week. Fantasy managers will have to find a replacement for Kelce in Week 8 before the Chiefs resume play against the Titans on Nov. 6.