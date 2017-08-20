Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Grabs lone target for 36-yard catch
Kelce caught his only target for a 36-yard reception during Saturday's preseason win over Cincinnati.
Kelce hauled in his only reception on a deep pass down the middle and wasn't targeted again Saturday. He missed practice time earlier in camp and didn't suit up for the preseason opener because of swelling in his left knee, so just returning to game action was a positive for the veteran tight end. While he wasn't the beneficiary of the actual targets, it was also encouraging that tight end Demetrius Harris caught two touchdown passes inside the red zone Saturday. With just 14 touchdown catches over the past three seasons, fantasy owners would love to see Kelce more involved near the goal line. Perhaps, Harris' red-zone targets are a sign of things to come from the Kansas City offense in 2017.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...