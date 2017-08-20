Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Grabs lone target for 36-yard catch

Kelce caught his only target for a 36-yard reception during Saturday's preseason win over Cincinnati.

Kelce hauled in his only reception on a deep pass down the middle and wasn't targeted again Saturday. He missed practice time earlier in camp and didn't suit up for the preseason opener because of swelling in his left knee, so just returning to game action was a positive for the veteran tight end. While he wasn't the beneficiary of the actual targets, it was also encouraging that tight end Demetrius Harris caught two touchdown passes inside the red zone Saturday. With just 14 touchdown catches over the past three seasons, fantasy owners would love to see Kelce more involved near the goal line. Perhaps, Harris' red-zone targets are a sign of things to come from the Kansas City offense in 2017.