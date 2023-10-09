Kelce sustained a low right-ankle sprain during Sunday's 27-20 win at Minnesota, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. In the end, Kelce returned and hauled in 10 of 11 targets for 67 yards and one touchdown.

After injuring his right foot late in the first half, Kelce was away from the field until well into the third quarter. He was able to rejoin his teammates with his right ankle heavily taped and didn't look worse for wear, capping Week 5 with a four-yard touchdown grab at the 2:45 mark in the third. With an injury in tow and a short week to prepare for Thursday's game against the Broncos, Kelce is a candidate to have practice limitations placed on him by the Chiefs from Monday through Wednesday.