Kelce caught five of six targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 31-28 loss to the Cowboys.

The future Hall of Famer hit paydirt for the fifth time this season, and the 84th time in his career, on a two-yard toss from Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter. Kelce has caught at least four passes in five straight games, compiling a 28-344-3 line on 38 targets over that stretch, but he may have a hard time keeping that momentum going in Week 14 against the Texans.