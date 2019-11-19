Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Hauls in touchdown in win
Kelce caught 7 of 10 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 24-17 win over the Chargers.
Kelce not only hauled in a team-long reception of 31 yards, but also caught Kansas City's only touchdown through the air, scoring from 23 yards out during the third quarter. In doing so, he comfortably led the Chiefs in all major receiving categories. Of course, that came after star wideout Tyreek Hill (hamstring) was forced into a very early exit, leaving Kelce as the unquestioned focal point of the passing attack. Although Hill will now have the bye week to get healthier, Kelce could regardless have another big performance in Week 13 versus the Raiders, who he already totaled seven grabs for 107 yards and a score against earlier this season.
