Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Held in check versus Texans

Kelce caught four of six targets for 58 yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Texans.

Kelce caught 75 percent of the passes thrown his way, but a season-low total of six targets limited his opportunities to produce. Still, even in a modest effort by Kelce's standards, he averaged a respectable 14.5 yards per catch and had a couple of red-zone targets to boot. He'll look to make a greater impact in Thursday's matchup with the Broncos.