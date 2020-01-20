Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Held in check vs. Titans
Kelce caught three of four targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 35-24 win over the Titans.
Kelce's monstrous performance last week clearly caught the attention of the Titans defense, who placed him in coverage early and often. He grabbed all but one of the looks thrown his way but did little of note outside his long gain of 18 yards. Despite this underwhelming effort, Kelce should be a focal point of the offense in the Super Bowl against either the 49ers or the Packers.
