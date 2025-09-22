Kelce brought in four of seven targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 22-9 win over the Giants.

Kelce took a back seat to Kansas City's starting trio of receivers on Sunday Night Football, all three of which finished with more yards than the star tight end. Backup tight end Noah Gray even got in on the action, finishing with a season high three catches in the win. Kelce would gladly trade a personal down game for the team's first win, but fantasy managers have to feel underwhelmed with Sunday's results. Kelce will look to be more involved in a potentially higher-scoring affair against the Ravens next Sunday.