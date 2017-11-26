Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Held to 39 yards in third consecutive loss
Kelce caught three of four targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Bills.
Kelce failed to catch his lone target in the first half as quarterback Alex Smith threw for just 41 yards before halftime in a pitiful passing performance. The veteran tight end ignited the offense with a 25-yard catch on 3rd-and-11 during Kansas City's lone touchdown drive to open the third quarter, but proceeded to fade back into obscurity as his team suffered a third consecutive defeat. Kelce's still an elite talent at his position, but his struggling quarterback isn't making life easy right now.
