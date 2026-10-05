Kelce caught two of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Raiders.

Kelce was surprisingly quiet in this battle between AFC West rivals that both entered the game with 3-0 records. This was the second consecutive game in which Kelce was held to two catches, but he was averaging 77 receiving yards per game prior to Sunday's 15-yard performance. He will celebrate his 37th birthday Monday and will have a chance to rest up during a Week 5 bye before the Chiefs return to action in Week 6 against the Chargers.