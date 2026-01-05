Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Hits more milestones
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelce recorded three receptions on six targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Raiders.
The Chiefs predictably struggled to move the ball with the combination of Chris Oladokun and Shane Buechele leading the offense. Kelce still managed to hit a few milestones to add to his storied career, becoming the third tight end to 13,000 receiving yards in their career while also recording at least 75 receptions for the 10th straight season. Retirement rumors will now become prevalent until Kelce makes a decision about his playing future, and this could prove to be his final game in the NFL.
