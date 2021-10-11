Kelce had six receptions (10 targets) for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Bills.

Kelce got back in the mix after allowing Tyreek Hill to shine last week against the Eagles. The star tight end posted his first touchdown in three weeks and fourth overall this season. There is a chance that Kelce is even more heavily involved in next week's game plan, as the Washington Football Team may not give Patrick Mahomes a lot of time in the pocket, so shorter routes by Kelce may be needed to combat the fierce pass rush.