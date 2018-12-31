Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Holds receiving record for minutes
Kelce caught five passes (nine targets) for 62 yards in Sunday's 35-3 win over the Raiders.
It wasn't a huge fantasy performance by any means, but Kelce was able to set an NFL record for receiving yards by a tight end in a single season with 1,336. That record lasted for less than an hour, however, as 49ers' tight end George Kittle had a monster second half and also took down Rob Gronkowski's record just minutes after the Kelce had. Even though he currently sits second on the all-time list, it's hard to find holes in the star tight end's 2018 regular season. Expect Kelce to be heavily involved in the gameplan regardless of opponent in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
